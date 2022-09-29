Hank Lebioda putts himself to an even-par first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hank Lebioda's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lebioda's 137 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Lebioda's tee shot went 158 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Lebioda hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Lebioda had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.