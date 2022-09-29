Greyson Sigg shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Sigg had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Sigg's 118 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Sigg had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Sigg's 124 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.