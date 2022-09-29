-
Gary Woodland shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland reaches in two to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
Gary Woodland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Woodland hit his 120 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Woodland to even-par for the round.
