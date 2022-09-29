Garrick Higgo shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Garrick Higgo hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Higgo's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt saving par. This put Higgo at even for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Higgo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Higgo to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Higgo hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Higgo's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.