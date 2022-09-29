Erik Barnes shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Erik Barnes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Barnes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Barnes chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.

Barnes tee shot went 202 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Barnes to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 3 under for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 2 under for the round.