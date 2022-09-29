Eric Cole shoots 6-over 78 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Eric Cole hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Cole's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 15th, Cole got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cole to 4 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Cole had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole to 6 over for the round.

Cole got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cole to 6 over for the round.