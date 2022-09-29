Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the left rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Grillo chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green fourth, Grillo suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

Grillo tee shot went 215 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 1 over for the round.