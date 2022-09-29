Dylan Wu shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dylan Wu hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Wu's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Wu's tee shot went 241 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.