Dylan Frittelli comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Dylan Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dylan Frittelli at 1 over for the round.

Frittelli tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Frittelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Frittelli at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Frittelli had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.