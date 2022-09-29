-
Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a 286 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Denny McCarthy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even-par for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
