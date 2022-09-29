Dean Burmester putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dean Burmester hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Dean Burmester's tee shot went 166 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Burmester's 112 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to even-par for the round.

Burmester hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Burmester chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 2 under for the round.

Burmester got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Burmester had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burmester to 2 under for the round.