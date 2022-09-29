Davis Thompson putts himself to an even-par first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Davis Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 second, Davis Thompson's 90 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.