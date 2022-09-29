Strong putting brings Davis Riley a 6-under 66 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Davis Riley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Davis Riley had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Riley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Riley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Riley hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Riley chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 5 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 6 under for the round.