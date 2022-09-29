David Lipsky shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, David Lipsky hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Lipsky tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Lipsky hit his 132 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Lipsky hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lipsky at 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Lipsky chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 seventh green, Lipsky suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lipsky at 2 over for the round.