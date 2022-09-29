David Lingmerth shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

David Lingmerth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament.

On the par-5 third, Lingmerth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Lingmerth's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lingmerth had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Lingmerth's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lingmerth to even for the round.