Cole Hammer shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Cole Hammer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Hammer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hammer to 1 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Hammer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hammer to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Hammer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 2 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hammer to 3 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Hammer's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hammer's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hammer hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hammer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hammer had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hammer to 2 over for the round.

Hammer got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hammer to 3 over for the round.