Cole Hammer shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Cole Hammer surprises himself by Monday qualifying for Sanderson Farms
Cole Hammer prevailed in a playoff on Monday to secure a spot in the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, MS. Hammer, who has not played since mid-August, was not expecting to qualify for the event and did not pack clothes for the week.
Cole Hammer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Hammer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hammer to 1 over for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 second, Hammer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hammer to 2 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Hammer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 2 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hammer to 3 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Hammer's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hammer's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hammer hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hammer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hammer had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hammer to 2 over for the round.
Hammer got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hammer to 3 over for the round.
