Cody Gribble shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Cody Gribble hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Gribble's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Gribble his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gribble to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Gribble chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gribble to 1 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Gribble hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gribble to even for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gribble reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gribble to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Gribble chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gribble to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Gribble missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gribble to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Gribble had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gribble to 1 over for the round.