Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Bezuidenhout had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Bezuidenhout's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Bezuidenhout's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.