Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Christiaan Bezuidenhout’s Round 1 highlights from Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout carded a 5-under 67, placing him one stroke off the lead heading into Friday.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Bezuidenhout had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Bezuidenhout's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Bezuidenhout's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.
