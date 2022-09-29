-
Chris Stroud shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Stroud makes birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chris Stroud makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Chris Stroud hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stroud to even for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Stroud hit his 75 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.
Stroud got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 under for the round.
