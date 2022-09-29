Chris Stroud shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Chris Stroud hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stroud to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Stroud hit his 75 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 under for the round.