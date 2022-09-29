Chris Kirk shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chris Kirk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kirk's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Kirk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.