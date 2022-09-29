Chez Reavie shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Chez Reavie hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.