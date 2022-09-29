Chesson Hadley shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

Hadley got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hadley hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hadley's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.