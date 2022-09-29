Chad Ramey shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chad Ramey hit 3 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

Ramey got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Ramey's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 4 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 5 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Ramey chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ramey to 4 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 4 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 5 over for the round.