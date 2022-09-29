  • Chad Ramey shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chad Ramey makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Chad Ramey's bunker play yields birdie at Sanderson Farms

