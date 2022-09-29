Carson Young finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Carson Young hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Young got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Young's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Young's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Young's 129 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Young chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Young had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.