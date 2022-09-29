Carl Yuan shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Carl Yuan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 second, Yuan's 81 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green fourth, Yuan suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

Yuan got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Yuan hit his 96 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Yuan to 2 over for the round.