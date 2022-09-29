Callum Tarren shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Callum Tarren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Tarren hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Tarren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Tarren's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Tarren to 1 under for the round.

Tarren tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tarren to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tarren had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.