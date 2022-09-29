C.T. Pan posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

C.T. Pan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 306 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, C.T. Pan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Pan had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.