Byeong Hun An putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

Byeong Hun An hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Byeong Hun An hit his next to the primary rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Byeong Hun An to 2 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, An chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, An had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to even for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, An's tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.