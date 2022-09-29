Brice Garnett shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brice Garnett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Garnett had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Garnett hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett's tee shot went 226 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.