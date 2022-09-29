Brian Stuard putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

Brian Stuard got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Stuard to 1 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Stuard hit his 129 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Stuard chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.