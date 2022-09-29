Brent Grant shoots 7-over 79 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brent Grant hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 1 over for the round.

Grant got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Grant's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Grant chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grant to 4 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Grant had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Grant to 6 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 7 over for the round.