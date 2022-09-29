Brendon Todd putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brendon Todd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brendon Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.