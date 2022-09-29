Brendan Steele shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brendan Steele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Steele hit an approach shot from 280 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Steele's tee shot went 218 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Steele's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Steele chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.