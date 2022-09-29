Brandon Wu shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brandon Wu hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

Wu hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wu to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Wu's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 seventh green, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.