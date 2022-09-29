  • Brandon Wu shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandon Wu and MJ Daffue both made a hole-in-one at the 181-yard par-3 4th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Pair of aces combine for Shot of the Day

