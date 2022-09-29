Brandon Matthews shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brandon Matthews hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Matthews hit his 235 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Matthews chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to 2 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Matthews got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Matthews had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthews to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Matthews reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Matthews reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Matthews's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to 5 under for the round.