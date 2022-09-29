Ben Taylor putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ben Taylor hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 12th, Ben Taylor's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Taylor hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.