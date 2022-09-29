Ben Silverman shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ben Silverman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Silverman's his second shot went 29 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Silverman hit his 87 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Silverman to even-par for the round.

Silverman got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Silverman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Silverman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Silverman to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Silverman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Silverman to 1 over for the round.