Ben Martin shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ben Martin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a 295 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Martin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Martin's 107 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

Martin got a double bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Martin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Martin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Martin had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Martin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.