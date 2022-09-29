Ben Griffin shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Ben Griffin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Griffin hit his 108 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Griffin missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Griffin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 10th green, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Griffin's his second shot went 35 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.