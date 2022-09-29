Austin Smotherman shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Smotherman's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Smotherman hit an approach shot from 69 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to even-par for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.