Austin Eckroat shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Austin Eckroat hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

Eckroat got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 2 over for the round.

Eckroat missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 21 yards for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Eckroat chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to even-par for the round.

Eckroat got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Eckroat hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Eckroat chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Eckroat at 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Eckroat hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Eckroat hit his 119 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.