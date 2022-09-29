Austin Cook shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Austin Cook hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cook to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Cook's 184 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Cook got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to 1 over for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cook chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Cook at 1 over for the round.