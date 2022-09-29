Augusto Núñez shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Augusto Núñez hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Núñez's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Núñez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Núñez had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Núñez to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Núñez's 159 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Núñez to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Núñez hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Núñez to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Núñez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Núñez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Núñez had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Núñez to 3 under for the round.