Andrew Putnam shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Andrew Putnam hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Putnam hit his 81 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Putnam had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Putnam's 128 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Putnam's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 143 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Putnam had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 5 under for the round.