Andrew Landry finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Landry hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

On the par-4 12th, Landry's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Landry chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Landry chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Landry at even for the round.