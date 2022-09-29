Anders Albertson shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Anders Albertson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Albertson chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Albertson to 1 under for the round.

Albertson got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Albertson to even-par for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Albertson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Albertson to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Albertson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Albertson to even for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Albertson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Albertson to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Albertson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Albertson to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Albertson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Albertson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Albertson to 1 over for the round.