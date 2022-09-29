Alex Smalley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Alex Smalley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Smalley's tee shot went 226 yards to the native area, his second shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Smalley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Smalley hit his 109 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 56-foot putt saving par. This put Smalley at 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Smalley's his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Smalley had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.