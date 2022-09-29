Alejandro Tosti finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Alejandro Tosti hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Tosti's 103 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tosti to 1 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Tosti got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tosti to even-par for the round.

Tosti got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tosti to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Tosti had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tosti to even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Tosti's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Tosti had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tosti to even-par for the round.