Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Adam Svensson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

Svensson his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Svensson hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.