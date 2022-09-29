Adam Schenk shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Schenk's tee shot went 322 yards to the native area, his second shot went 43 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 72 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Schenk at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to even for the round.